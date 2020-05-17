Syrian tycoon says will refuse government demand to step down from mobile operator

Syrian tycoon says will refuse government demand to step down from mobile operatorReuters | Amman | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:42 IST
Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf said on Sunday that authorities had set a deadline for him to resign from the country's leading mobile operator Syriatel or it would revoke the company's licence, but that he would not step down.
In a video, the third the businessmen has issued bringing into the open a deep rift with his cousin President Bashar al Assad, Makhlouf also said the collapse of Syriatel, a main revenue earner for the government, would deal a "catastrophic" blow to the economy.
