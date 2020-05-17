General Atlantic pics 1.34 pc stake in Jio platforms for Rs 6,598.38 cr

General Atlantic pics 1.34 pc stake in Jio platforms for Rs 6,598.38 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:19 IST
Following footsteps of Facebook, General Atlantic has picked up 1.34 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for Rs 6,598.38 crore, the Mukesh Ambani firm said on Sunday. The investment in Jio Platforms will be GA's largest investment in Asia.
Jio Platforms has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks. This investment continues to reaffirm Jio as a next generation software product and platform company, the company said in a statement.
