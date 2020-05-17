Left Menu
Development News Edition

Energy experts laud govt's move to privatise discoms in UTs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:30 IST
Energy experts laud govt's move to privatise discoms in UTs

The government's announcement of privatizing discoms in UTs will build confidence among larger states to take similar moves, experts have said. Unveiling the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a slew of measures for the power sector, which included privatization of power distribution companies (discoms) in UTs, a tariff policy, installation of smart meters, among others.

Sambitosh Mohapatra, Partner – Power and Utilities, PwC India said "Power distribution in UTs to be privatized is an exciting step ahead. It will assist in generating private sector appetite amongst Indian and international investors, various PPP models will be tested and it will also provide confidence to larger states and utilities to undertake privatization based on improvements achieved here". Imaan Javan, Director, Suntuity Renewable Energy India, said the measures will benefit consumers directly. The standard of service will now have to be maintained by discoms or they will face penalty.

"Smart prepaid meters will allow transparency for consumers and also help DISCOMs reduce AT&C losses and ensures billing accuracy which leaves no scope for human errors. These measures should be implemented at the earliest," Javan said. Rajesh Ivaturi, Partner – Power & Utility sector, EY India, said, "The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of subsidies to consumers by the state government would relieve some of the financial burdens on the DISCOMs and privatization of distribution sector would bring in significant efficiency gains, the states too must take a cue and extend this to all key metros so that the quality of power supply goes up significantly".

Sumant Sinha, CMD, ReNew Power said that the government has taken another step on the path of distribution reforms by indicating early implementation of the National Tariff Policy. "Announcement of starting the privatization process for discoms (in UTs) has come just days after the announcement of the Rs 90,000 crore fund infusion into discoms. These are some of the most far-reaching reforms, the sector is witnessing," he said.

Karthik Ganesan, Research Fellow, Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW) said the proposed privatization of distribution in UTs is certainly a welcome move. "Privatisation in Delhi has brought about a great deal of improvement in operational metrics of the discoms in the city-state. However, the privatization model will offer little for large states by way of learning, primarily because the ability of private actors to manage the diverse consumer base in large states is not proven," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Govt outgo on eco stimulus package just Rs 2.02 lakh cr

The Modi government may have touted a mega Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 outbreak on the economy but the actual budgetary outgo is just Rs 2.02 lakh crore or less than 10 per cent of the total packag...

India extends lockdown to May 31, to relax rules in some areas

India on Sunday extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31, as cases exceeded 90,000 and further clashes erupted between police and stranded migrants. Schools, malls and other public places will remain mostly closed, though rules will be rela...

Metro rail services to remain prohibited under Lockdown 4

Metro rail services shall continue to remain prohibited throughout the country as the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Sunday issued an order to continue the coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. The Metro service...

Centre's guidelines are largely in line with proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Centres guidelines are largely in line with proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020