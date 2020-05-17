Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 66,000 J&K residents evacuated from different parts of country: Admin

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:41 IST
Over 66,000 J&K residents evacuated from different parts of country: Admin

More than 66,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, have been evacuated, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. While 54,866 locals returned to the union territory through Lakhanpur – the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, 11,456 stranded passengers arrived on COVID-19 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations, the official said. He said another 2,470 stranded passengers reached via Lakhanpur on Sunday afternoon, while Jammu district administration received the fourth train carrying 898 passengers belonging to the UT. So far, four trains have reached Jammu with a total of 3,768 stranded passengers belonging to different districts. He said the eighth special train has reached Udhampur railway station carrying 1,315 people, taking the number of those who have reached Udhampur during the last week to more than 9,000.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

As many as 500,000 could be left jobless in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19: Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankas former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said that as many as 500,000 people could be left unemployed in the country due to the COVID-19 economic crisis, urging the government to come up with a credible stimulus packa...

Govt will prepare detailed plan for Delhi based on centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday): CM Kejriwal.

Govt will prepare detailed plan for Delhi based on centres guidelines and announce it tomorrow Monday CM Kejriwal....

Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183: Officials.

Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183 Officials....

Only Shramik Special, other special trains, parcel and freight services will operate during Lockdown 4.0: Indian Railways.

Only Shramik Special, other special trains, parcel and freight services will operate during Lockdown 4.0 Indian Railways....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020