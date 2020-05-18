ESET expands its enterprise portfolio in India with new solutions and services

Partners with Sattrix to offer end-to-end cybersecurity services. MUMBAI, India, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced today the launch of the ESET Enterprise Inspector, its EDR product, in India. The ESET Enterprise Inspector features machine-learning-powered detection on a wide range of telemetries, event correlation for incident chain investigations and powerful remediation options, which are designed to provide enterprises with proactive countermeasures to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

ESET is collaborating with Sattrix Information Security Pvt. Ltd., a ESET Certified Security Service Partner, to offer the ESET Managed Endpoint Detection and Response services on top of the ESET Enterprise Inspector. This allows customers to access a wide range of cybersecurity services, starting from professional Deployment & Upgrade service. Once in place, they will receive 24/7 technical support, solutions management, and regular security posture assessment. All these activities along with Threat Hunting and 24/7 Threat Monitoring will take place in Sattrix's Security Operations Center (SOC). This is also where every cybersecurity incident will be investigated, followed by real-time notifications and remediation recommendations to customers via appropriate channels, according to the degree of risk. "The threat landscape is constantly evolving with attacks becoming more complex, persistent and elusive as shown by our Q1 Threat Report. Businesses in India need to invest in robust cybersecurity solutions and best practices for their employees as well as adopt a holistic approach to cyber defence," said Parvinder Walia, ESET Sales & Marketing Director for Asia Pacific & Japan. "With the launch of the ESET Enterprise Inspector, businesses in India will now have access to the latest industry-leading enterprise security solutions to uncover unknown cyber threats for complete prevention, detection and response," said Parvinder.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sachin Gajjar, Founder and CEO of Sattrix Group said, "We are excited to partner with a global cybersecurity leader like ESET. Our Security Operations Center is an AI driven threat hunting center based locally in India. Coupled with ESET's leading solutions, which are known for their capability to find a needle in a haystack, we will offer a strong value proposition for enterprises in India. Together, we endeavour to maximise the reach of ESET Managed Endpoint Detection and Response services across India to keep enterprises safe from evolving threats." "We are delighted to have Sattrix on board. They have a solid track record in providing cybersecurity IT infrastructure as a managed service. With the synergy of ESET as the vendor, Technobind as the distributor and Sattrix as the ESET Certified Security Service Partner, we are confident that our partnership will be impactful and reaffirm our commitment in the enterprise segment," added Parvinder. With more than 30 years of cybersecurity innovation, ESET protects over 110 million users in 200 countries and territories globally. Almost 40 per cent of ESET's employees work in research and development, keeping both ESET customers and the world at large safe from the latest and most advanced cyber threats.

The ESET Enterprise Inspector and the ESET Managed Endpoint Detection and Response services will be available across India from today onwards. For more information, visit www.eset.com. About ESET For 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defences in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centres worldwide, ESET has become the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single "in-the-wild" malware without interruption since 2003. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Sattrix Sattrix Information Security Pvt. Ltd. is an agile and trusted cybersecurity partner for Assessment, Professional, Managed and Customized Services. Sattrix walks along with our partner to assess, secure, transform and manage cyber security need that help accelerate their businesses. Sattrix stands for agility of infrastructure, scalability, taking stock of your compliance & security, and reinforce the latest cyber security trends and research to provide end-to-end services. Corporate headquartered in India and offices in UAE, UK & USA, we are truly a global company with marquee clients under our hat. For more information, visit www.sattrix.com or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.