Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka HC rejects pleas filed by Premjis, three others challenging summons in criminal case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:56 IST
Karnataka HC rejects pleas filed by Premjis, three others challenging summons in criminal case

The Karnataka High Court has rejected petitions filed by Wipro Limited founder Azim Premji, his wife and three others seeking quashing of the summons issued by a city court on January 27 in a criminal case. The case pertains to the alleged illegality in the transfer of assets worth Rs 45,000 crore from three companies into a private trust and a newly formed company.

Wipro said since the matter is sub-judice, it will not comment and the promoter group will take appropriate legal action. Justice John Michael Cunha dismissed the pleas on May 15 filed by Premji, Yasmin Premji, Pagalthivarthi Srinivasan, then regional director in the ministry of corporate affairs M R Bhat and chartered accountant G Venkateshwara Rao seeking quashing of the summons issued by the 23rd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge.

The summons were issued on the basis of a complaint filed by India Awake for Transparency, a Chennai based company. Hearing the case, Justice John Michael Cunha said he did not find any justifiable ground to interfere in the impugned order and dismissed the petitions.

The complainant India Awake for Transparency (IAT) had alleged that Azim Premji, Yaseem Azim Premji and Pagalthivarthi Srinivasan were entrusted with the dominion over the properties and assets of three companies Vidya Investment and Trading Company Private Limited, Regal Investment and Trading Company Private Limited and Napean Investment and Trading Company Private Limited as directors. They were allegedly holding the assets of these companies of the total worth of Rs 31,343 crore in fiduciary capacity without having any financial interest or ownership therein.

These companies were founded on the premises that the aforesaid three companies were owned by each other in such a manner that two and three companies held 50 per cent of the share of the first company. These three companies -- Vidya, Regal and Napean -- had total assets of Rs 51,549.47 crore.

As directors during 2010-2012, the first three accused took away Rs 13,602 crore of assets of the above three companies by way of gifts and transfer the same to a private trust controlled by accused number 1 and 2, the IAT alleged. In respect of the remaining assets of Rs 31,342 crore, the IAT alleged the accused conspired among themselves and merged the three companies into fourth accused company namely Hasham Investment and Trading Company Pvt Ltd without any payment.

Through this they got control over the entire assets worth Rs 31,342 crore belonging to the transferor companies of which they were the directors, the IAT alleged. In a statement,Wipro Limited said: "The matter pertains to a complaint filed by a private party against promoters of Wipro Limited with respect to transactions of the promoter group which are in the public domain.

Wipro is not a party to these matters.Considering the matter is sub-judice, we have no comments to offer. Promoter group will take appropriate legal recourse," it said in a statement.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said repatriation flights from several countries have already arrived and he was looking forward to organising more, responding to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackerays appeal to bring back...

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures SOPs ...

75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19, toll rises to nine in Bihar: Official.

75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19, toll rises to nine in Bihar Official....

Amphan turns Super Cyclone, Odisha initiates evacuation

Cyclone Amphan intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20, the IMD said. Amphan pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020