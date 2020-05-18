Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank stocks hit hard; tumble up to 10 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:12 IST
Bank stocks hit hard; tumble up to 10 pc

Bank stocks were the worst hit among the BSE sectoral indices on Monday in a weak broader market where the BSE benchmark crashed 1,069 points. IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking 10 per cent, RBL Bank dropped 9.55 per cent, Federal Bank 9.47 per cent, City Union Bank 8.41 per cent, Axis Bank 7.55 per cent, ICICI Bank 7.44 per cent, SBI 6.61 per cent, HDFC Bank 5.83 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank 5.47 per cent.

The BSE bankex index fell 6.69 per cent. "With the stimulus package announced by the government, not seen as adequate considering the need of the hour and with infections continuing unabated, the markets ended down by around 3.4 per cent, in spite of positive global cues. " Most measures may be seen as a long term positive and markets were more worried about the immediate impact of these measures. With concerns about rising NPAs, financials were most affected," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark closed 1,068.75 points, or 3.44 per cent lower at 30,028.98. Banks were the biggest contributors in the market crash on Monday. "Banking stock witnessed selling pressure on the back of suspension of new bankruptcy cases for one year, declared in a stimulus package by the Finance Minister," said Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

Seeking to provide relief for the coronavirus pandemic-hit economy, the government will provide various relaxations under the insolvency law, including suspending fresh proceedings for up to one year, exempting COVID-19-related debt and coming out with a special framework for MSMEs..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

IMF chief warns full global economic recovery unlikely in 2021

The global economy will take much longer to recover fully from the shock caused by the new coronavirus than initially expected, the head of the International Monetary Fund said, and she stressed the danger of protectionism. Managing Directo...

U.S. states press on with reopenings, markets boosted by virus vaccine potential

Nearly all 50 U.S. states were at some stage of reopening on Monday as authorities eased restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and stock markets opened higher on optimism about a potential vaccine trial.Markets w...

U.S. Supreme Court heaps more damages on Sudan in embassy bombing cases

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a legal setback to Sudan on Monday, ruling that the African nation cannot avoid punitive damages in lawsuits accusing it of complicity in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that k...

Lockdown 4.0: Government offices, shops to be opened in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government on Monday issued guidelines for the coronavirus-induced Lockdown 4.0 and allowed the opening of all shops except malls in Green and Orange Zone districts. Talking to media persons, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020