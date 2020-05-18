Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares, oil rally as lockdowns ease, vaccine hopes

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares, oil rally as lockdowns ease, vaccine hopes

A gauge of global equity markets surged more than 2% on Monday and oil rallied to highs last seen in mid-April as data from a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial lifted both sentiment and hopes of a faster recovery from the coronavirus-driven economic slump.

Warm weather enticed much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centers of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions cooped up for months. Investors have cheered any positive development by drugmakers' vaccine trials amid fears of a second wave of infections as restrictions are eased.

Drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early stage trial, leading its stock to jump 23.2%. A workable vaccine that can be mass-produced by year-end or early 2021 would be a "game-changer" for industries whose challenges may not be resolved by the economy's reopening, said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Global economic output will take two or three years to recover to pre-pandemic levels, IHS Markit said in a note, projecting worldwide GDP to fall 5.5% in 2020, or three times the 2009 contraction after the global financial crisis. Under the best of circumstances, it will be a long road for the U.S. economy to recover, with additional job losses likely through June, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an interview on Sunday.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.79%, on track to its biggest rise in a month, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 3.98%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 821.57 points, or 3.47%, to 24,506.99. The S&P 500 gained 88.28 points, or 3.08%, to 2,951.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 215.66 points, or 2.39%, to 9,230.22.

"The resilience of stock markets relative to the awful economic data that we've been seeing over the past fortnight speaks to an optimism that... as economies come out of lockdown we can expect to see improvements as we head into the second half of the year," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Japan's preliminary GDP data showed that the world's third- biggest economy contracted an annualized 3.4% in the first quarter, slipping into a recession for the first time in more than five years.

Hopes of a worldwide economic recovery lifted oil prices, supported by output cuts. "Optimism on the demand side of the oil equation has helped prices climb further, with gasoline demand coming back as governments ease confinement measures," said Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

U.S. crude recently rose 12.23% to $33.03 per barrel and Brent was at $35.41, up 8.95% on the day. The jump in oil prices lifted commodity currencies such as the Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar as optimism about a reopening of economies stifled by the pandemic boosted risk appetite.

The dollar index fell 0.529%, with the euro up 0.56% to $1.0876. The Japanese yen weakened 0.33% versus the greenback at 107.41 per dollar. The Norwegian crown was lifted by the rising oil prices, up around 0.8% versus the euro.

Germany's 10-year bond yield declined to -0.495% . Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 21/32 in price to push their yield up to 0.7078%.

Gold pared gains from a seven-year peak earlier in the session to trade slightly lower as hopes of a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial offset weak economic data and buoyed U.S. equities. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,732.55 an ounce.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hair salons in rural TN to re-open from tomorrow

Chennai, May 18 PTI Hair salons in rural regions of Tamil Nadu are set to resume functioning from Tuesday after nearly two months when the COVID-19 lockdown first came into force. Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday announced the new rel...

Two days before expiry of 10 yr jail term in drug case, two foreigners ordered to be released by HC

Two days before their 10 year jail term in a drugs case was completed, two foreigners, including a woman, were ordered to be forthwith released by the Delhi High Court as there were several inconsistencies in the case of the prosecution. Ju...

Lockdown 4.0: E-commerce cos resume full operations

E-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal are engaging closely with seller partners as they resume full services across the country except containment zones, more than 50 days after the beginning of coronavirus-induced lockdow...

Europe drawing lessons from previous crisis - France's Macron

Europe is drawing lessons from the financial crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday after France and Germany proposed a European Recovery Fund worth 500 billion euros to help the bloc overcome the new coronavirus pandemic.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020