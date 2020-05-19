T1 invest in esports analytics startup Mobalyitcs

T1, a South Korean-based League of Legends powerhouse, added some assistance for its nascent Valorant team by announcing Monday that it is investing in esports analytics startup Mobalytics. Joe Marsh, the CEO of T1, said in a joint statement issued by the companies, "All of our players, coaches, and teams across the T1 portfolio rely on in-game analytics, which is why we thought it was so important to invest in Mobalytics. We are especially excited to collaborate with the Mobalytics team to help build out new training programs for Valorant so we can continue to see talent develop and grow within Riot's new title."

Los Angeles-based Mobalytics offers clients insight into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Fortnite and Dota 2. According to the press release, Mobalytics will now be analyzing League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra in addition to Valorant -- four titles produced by Riot Games. The statement added, "Mobalytics has done extensive research and development to determine what makes CS:GO players great at their craft and how that can be analyzed. Since Valorant is a similar title, the team plans to leverage their CS:GO findings along with the help of T1's expertise to develop Valorant analyses."

Marsh also told The Esports Observer, "T1 will be a great strategic partner for Mobalytics. From the competitive side, our Valorant players and coaches will provide key insights into the new product being offered. For the League product, once it is optimized for Korean language, we will work together to engage the passionate Korean esports community and T1 fans to help improve their game. "I'll serve as an informal advisor and resource for Amine (Issa, Mobalytics' founder) and his team as they continue to scale their suite of services."

T1 has been building its Valorant team in recent weeks, with players Braxton "Brax" Paulson, Victor "food" Wong, Keven "AZK" Lariviere and Austin "Crashies" Roberts to be led by coach Daniel "fRoD" Montaner. T1's League of Legends team, helmed by player and team co-owner Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, captured the League Champions Korea Spring Split playoff title last month.

"We are very excited to be working with T1 and learn from elite staff and players like Faker and Brax, and elevate the way they train," Issa said in the joint statement. "Our goal is to deliver value not only to pros and aspiring professionals, but to every player that wants to level up their game." --Field Level Media