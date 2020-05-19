Left Menu
The upsurge in the global pandemic of COVID 19 has heavily impacted the admissions cycle for the year 2020. Due to this crisis, Sri Balaji University has announced that the admissions for the year 2020 will be taking place online.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:54 IST
Sri Balaji University Pune announces admissions 2020 to go online
New Delhi [India] May 19 (ANI/Digpu): The upsurge in the global pandemic of COVID 19 has heavily impacted the admissions cycle for the year 2020. Due to this crisis, Sri Balaji University has announced that the admissions for the year 2020 will be taking place online. The decision has been taken considering the nationwide lockdown and keeping in mind the safety of the students. The esteemed University operates the following institutes: BIMM (Balaji Institute of Modern Management), BIIB (Balaji Institute of International Business), BITM (Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management), and BIMHRD (Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development) and has earned multiple accolades over the years.

Recently, SBUP was ranked third among top private universities in India by Times B-School Survey 2020. They also managed to bag 11th rank among the top B-Schools in India. The University recently announced that the admission cycle for the year 2020 will be taking place in two stages. While the online registrations have already begun, the University has also made provision for submitting all the required documents, online.

Once the University receives all the applications, they will be assessed and the selected students will be intimated about the further step which are a Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GDPI) round. The students will be provided with all the assistance required to access the portal so that the process takes place smoothly without any glitches. All they require is a smartphone and an internet connection.

"COVID 19 has forced all of us to reimagine how we deliver an engaging and holistic learning experience for students. While it presents its challenges, it is also a massive opportunity to break out of old habits and create new, impactful, relevant modes of learning that take advantage of technology and this moment. After carefully analyzing the scrutiny of the situation we have arrived at this decision of taking our admission process online. SBUP promotes the wellness of its students and is ready to take all the necessary measures to make sure that this pandemic does not affect the academic career of the students," said Prof Dr Col A Balasubramanian, Chancellor, Sri Balaji University, Pune. "For the last two months ever since the lockdown has started, Sri Balaji University has slowly migrated to online classroom sessions by using Microsoft teams for our junior students. Apart from the online classes, we are in interaction with our students on a periodic basis which otherwise we normally do it our auditoria. We have successfully completed our fourth-semester examinations also by using the same Microsoft product. An open paper examination followed with an online viva by our faculties who are from the respective subject matter expertise. Now we have extended the same approach to conducting our online admission process as well without even compromising the quality standards, which otherwise we used to maintain. Thanks to Microsoft Team," said Prof Dr Biju G Pillai, Senior Director IT and Admissions, Sri Balaji University, Pune.

Sri Balaji Society's, 'Sri Balaji University Pune' (SBUP) is established by the Government of Maharashtra by "Sri Balaji University Pune Act 2019" (Maharashtra Act No. XII of 2019) and came into existence with effect from 20th August 2019. There are four constituent institutes of the University conducting two years full-time Post-Graduate Management Program, (MBA) viz Masters in Business Administration and Doctoral Research (PhD) in various domain areas in the field of management science.

The University is having eight Departments namely, Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Telecom, International Business, Information Technology, Operations & Supply Chain Management and Business Analytics. For more information visit https://www.sribalajiuniversity.org/

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

