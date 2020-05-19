Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embassy Group brings together a consortium of corporates to support students appearing for the SSLC exams

Embassy Group, India's leading real estate company, has partnered with a consortium of its corporate occupiers to support students taking their SSLC examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:54 IST
Embassy Group brings together a consortium of corporates to support students appearing for the SSLC exams
Embassy Group brings together a consortium of corporates to support students appearing for the SSLC Exams. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate company, has partnered with a consortium of its corporate occupiers to support students taking their SSLC examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of its Embassy Corporate Connect initiative to aid and equip various sections of society with the necessary resources during the crisis, Embassy Group and its partners have invested over Rs 65 lakhs to provide sanitizers each day of the SSLC exams to ensure the safety of students in Karnataka.

Embassy has procured, stored, packaged and will distribute the entire stock of hand sanitizers to 8.48 lakh students, prior to the scheduled SSLC exams. With the examinations being conducted across 2,897 centres in Karnataka, the sanitizers will be couriered and distributed to 204 BEO offices. "With the SSLC examinations beginning soon, we wanted to ensure that every student had nothing to fear in terms of their own health and safety. We are extremely pleased to be able to step up and augment the Department of Public Instructions' efforts to ensure that students will be able to smoothly sit their exams. We are also grateful to our corporate partners, L&T, AXA and Cerner for joining us to collaboratively see this initiative through," said Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group.

"During this unprecedented time, containing the spread of the COVID-19 has become a priority and it will take all of our efforts to do so. We must all do our bit in coming to the aid of the most vulnerable. Cerner has been keen to do our part in supporting actions taken to fight against this pandemic - we were approached by Embassy to join them in collaboratively giving back to the society during this time. We have already pledged our aid and invite other corporates to do so," added a representative from Cerner, Embassy's partner in CSR healthcare initiatives. "To support the ongoing endeavors in fighting COVID-19 pandemic, AXA XL in India have provided over 300 liters of hand sanitizers as a basic preventive measure for approximately 56,000 students, who will be appearing for Karnataka board exams in the upcoming months," said a representative from AXA XL.

Under the Embassy Corporate Connect program, the group has provided more than 4,56,000 meals to healthcare workers, daily wage earners, migrant workers and their families across Bengaluru and in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. In addition to providing rations and meals to those in need, Embassy has initiated hydration points across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Noida and Pune to support the over 2,00,000 strong police forces of those cities as they work night and day to contain the spread of the virus and enforce the nation-wide lock-down.

The group has provided hand sanitizers, disposable protective masks and nutritional snacks for the task forces in these cities. Over the last 9 years, the group has actively nurtured over 86 Government schools in Bengaluru and approached the Department for Public Instruction to identify ways in which support could continue to be extended during this challenging period.

As a part of its overall Corporate Connect Program, Embassy has partnered with 20 corporates for 34 projects with the belief that collaboration leads to greater impact. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

India provides USD 2 mn aid to UN agency working for Palestinian refugees

India has given USD 2 million in aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency working for the welfare of Palestinian refugees in support of its core programs and services, including education and health, amidst the coronavirus crisis. ...

Australia's coronavirus death toll reaches 100

Australias death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 100 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, a fatality rate much lower than in North America and Europe despite its earlier exposure to the outbreak. The 100th fata...

BJ Novak to write, executive produce multi-cam comedy for HBO Max

The Office alum BJ Novak is set to work on a multi-camera comedy series from HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor will write and executive produce the series, titled Young People, which received a multi-scri...

Shah speaks to Mamata and Navin, assures all help for super cyclone 'Amphan'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha -- Mamata Banerjee and Navin Patnaik respectively -- and assured them of all possible help to deal with the situation arising out of the super cyclo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020