Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump tells WHO to demonstrate 'independence' from China; warns permanent freeze of funding

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:34 IST
Trump tells WHO to demonstrate 'independence' from China; warns permanent freeze of funding

US President Donald Trump has warned the WHO that he would reconsider America's membership in the UN health body and "permanently freeze" the funding to it if it does not demonstrate its "independence" from China in the next 30 days. On April 14, President Trump halted America's funding of up to USD 500 million annually to the World Health Organisation while a review is being done to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus when it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

In a four-page letter to WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom, Trump said,"It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organisation in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the WHO is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China." “My administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organisation. But action is needed quickly. We do not have time to waste,” he wrote in his three-page letter. President Trump tweeted the letter late on Monday night.

“That is why it is my duty, as President of the United States, to inform you that, if the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership in the organisation,” Trump said. "I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organisation that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America's interests,” he added.

In his letter dated May 18, Trump alleged that the WHO has failed to publicly call on China to allow for an independent investigation into the origins of the virus, despite the recent endorsement for doing so by its own Emergency Committee. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping dispelled the criticism of secrecy and cover-up, saying "all along, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility. We have provided information to WHO and relevant countries in a most timely fashion”.

Trump has accused China of covering up, while Australia and the European Union have called for more transparency in China’s COVID-19 control efforts including an independent inquiry into the origins of the virus. More than 300,000 people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic and over 4.8 million people infected around the world. The US is the worst-hit country with over 90,000 deaths and over 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

India provides USD 2 mn aid to UN agency working for Palestinian refugees

India has given USD 2 million in aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency working for the welfare of Palestinian refugees in support of its core programs and services, including education and health, amidst the coronavirus crisis. ...

Australia's coronavirus death toll reaches 100

Australias death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 100 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, a fatality rate much lower than in North America and Europe despite its earlier exposure to the outbreak. The 100th fata...

BJ Novak to write, executive produce multi-cam comedy for HBO Max

The Office alum BJ Novak is set to work on a multi-camera comedy series from HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor will write and executive produce the series, titled Young People, which received a multi-scri...

Shah speaks to Mamata and Navin, assures all help for super cyclone 'Amphan'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha -- Mamata Banerjee and Navin Patnaik respectively -- and assured them of all possible help to deal with the situation arising out of the super cyclo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020