Hungary says Chinese president Xi Jinping to visit in May
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:53 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
China's president Xi Jinping is going to visit Hungary on May 8-10, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a press briefing on Thursday.
Gergely Gulyas said that it was in Hungary's interest to have a good economic relationship with as many countries as possible and it was not worth setting up ideoligical boundaries when it comes to economic relationships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hungarian
- Xi Jinping
- Hungary
- Viktor Orban
- Gergely Gulyas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Microsoft and NetEase to re-launch Warcraft game in China, ending feud
US considers easing warnings for Americans traveling to China
Canadian espionage agency claims China interfered with last two elections won by Trudeau
Philippines president says trilateral summit with U.S., Japan to include South China Sea cooperation
China says US comments on Taiwan and AUKUS are dangerous