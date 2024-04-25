Hungary says Chinese president Xi Jinping to visit in May

China's president Xi Jinping is going to visit Hungary on May 8-10, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a press briefing on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas said that it was in Hungary's interest to have a good economic relationship with as many countries as possible and it was not worth setting up ideoligical boundaries when it comes to economic relationships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)