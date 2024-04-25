Left Menu

Hungary says Chinese president Xi Jinping to visit in May

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:53 IST
China's president Xi Jinping is going to visit Hungary on May 8-10, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a press briefing on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas said that it was in Hungary's interest to have a good economic relationship with as many countries as possible and it was not worth setting up ideoligical boundaries when it comes to economic relationships.

