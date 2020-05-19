Godfrey Phillips' arm partially resumes production at Ghaziabad plant

Cigarettes and tobacco products major Godfrey Phillips India on Tuesday said its has wholly-owned arm International Tobacco Co Ltd has partially resumed manufacturing operations at Ghaziabad plant after relaxation in lockdown guidelines. International Tobacco Co Ltd, which does contract manufacturing exclusively for the company, resumed partial operations with restricted capacity and manpower at its Ghaziabad factory, Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) said in a regulatory filing.

"However, the company's own cigarette factory in Maharashtra and pan masala factory in Uttar Pradesh still remain closed," GPI added. The company had on March 30 informed the bourses about suspension of its manufacturing operations due to the lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

GPI manufactures cigarettes brands, including Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris..