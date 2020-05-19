Left Menu
Development News Edition

India adds 1,043 MW of wind and solar utility scale capacity in Jan-Mar: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:46 IST
India adds 1,043 MW of wind and solar utility scale capacity in Jan-Mar: Report

India added about 715 mega watt (MW) of utility scale solar capacity in January-March 2020, down 67 per cent from 2163 MW during the same period last year, a report said.          According to clean energy consultancy Bridge To India, the country added 328 MW of utility scale wind capacity in the quarter ended March, which was down 65 per cent as compared to 944 MW in January-March 2019.           "India added total utility scale solar and wind capacity of 715 MW and 328 MW, respectively in the quarter ended March. For financial year 2019-20, total utility scale capacity addition was 7,408 MW, 34 per cent below the high of two years ago," the firm said in a report.               It further said the progress in second and third quarter would continue to be affected by coronavirus disruptions.               Although, project construction activities were allowed to commence from April 20, 2020, a further 2-3 months are expected to be lost in remobilisation effort and resolving shipment blockages.              There may be further hold-ups depending on government approvals, or reopening of power purchase agreements (PPAs) in case of open access projects.               Bridge To India also said that "faced with sharp demand slowdown and deteriorating financial condition, discoms are reluctant to sign long-term PPAs and commit to long-term purchases, the government may also have to struggle to find buyers for the recently completed auctions."             There are 37 gigawatt (GW) of solar and wind projects in the pipeline for auction, excluding 3 GW capacity in the manufacturing-linked tender, the remaining 34 GW is due for completion in the next two years.             The firm said it expects only 24 GW to be added in this period in view of the various operational and financing challenges.           There are multiple reasons for slowdown which include slumping power demand outlook, offtake concerns, challenges in tying up land and transmission connectivity, debt financing and depreciation of the rupee , and there is an urgent requirement of a revised road map in view of these challenges.           “The government has been proactively dealing with coronavirus-related concerns of the renewable sector. But the underlying prospects are being seriously impacted by surplus power capacity on one hand, and various financial and operational challenges on the other hand

"We believe that the government should be focusing on fundamental sector reform and easing supply side constraints instead of rushing out new tenders and auctions," Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director of Bridge To India, said.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

G7 finance ministers discuss accelerating economies as countries reopen -U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin held a call on Tuesday with the finance ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the European Commission, and the Eurogroup to discuss the economic repercussions of the coronavirus p...

Humid climates, summer weather may not limit pandemic growth: Study

Since the novel coronavirus can easily spread among a vast pool of highly susceptible people, without control measures, seasonal and geographic climate variations alone may not slow down the pandemic, a new study says. The findings of the r...

Taxies, auto-rickshaws permitted to ply with restrictions amid lockdown 4.0 in Karnataka

Taxies, auto-rickshaws, and maxi cabs have been permitted to ply in Karnataka with certain restrictions amid lockdown 4.0, according to order by Karnataka Government. Karnataka government has also resumed public bus services in the state.Ac...

Telangana CM to chair meeting on May 21 over crop cultivation in state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to hold a high-level meeting with district officials on May 21 to finalise the policy on regulated crop pattern and discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops. District Collect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020