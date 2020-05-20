Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express cancelled due to cyclone 'Amphan'

The departure of Howrah-NewDelhi AC Special Express for Wednesday has been cancelledowing to the super cyclone 'Amphan', the Eastern Railway saidhere

It said that since the system is most likely to causeheavy rain and storm, the departure of 02301 Howrah-New DelhiAC Special Express on Wednesday and 02302 New Delhi-Howrah ACSpecial Express on May 21 would remain cancelled

The Met department in an advisory asked for stoppageor diversion of train movements owing to damage likely to becaused by the super cyclonic storm.