Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rallies over 6 pc post Q4 earnings

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company's stock gained 6 per cent to Rs 28.15 on BSE. It rallied 6.40 per cent to Rs 28.25 on NSE.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 73.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 63.78 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Total income rose to Rs 809.65 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 602.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The bank expects the mass market to show resilience and recover strongly and the economic package announced by government would also boost recovery and open various opportunities, it said.