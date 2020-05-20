Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:55 IST
Dr Reddy s PAT up 76 per cent at 764 crore in Q4

Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI): Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited has reported 76 per cent growth in profit after tax to Rs 764.2 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2020 against Rs 434.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenues for the quarter under discussion was up by 10 per cent to Rs 4,431.8 crore against Rs 4,016.6 crore in Q4 of last fiscal, a press release said here on Wednesday.

Commenting on the results, co-Chairman and managing director of the company GV Prasad said, "FY '20 has been a positive year for the company." "Progress made during the year includes VAI (voluntary action initiated) status for CTO 6, healthy product pipeline build-up, productivity improvement, and strong financial performance across our businesses," he said. The revenues from global generics stood at Rs. 3,640 crore a YoY growth of 20 per cent. The Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) segment revenues were up six per cent at rs 719.5 crore against Rs 676.5 crore in Q4 of FY19.

For the full financial year 2019-20, revenues were up 13 per cent over FY '19 while profit after tax was at Rs 1,950 crore up four per cent over previous year, Dr Reddys said. PTI GDK NVG NVG

