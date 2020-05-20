Sebi issues listing guidelines for mutual fund schemes in process of winding up

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with guidelines for listing of mutual fund schemes which are in the process of winding up, wherein the AMC, its sponsor, employees and trustees will not be allowed to transact in such units. This comes after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund closed six of its debt schemes last month citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond markets. Under the norms, there are several steps envisaged with respect to winding up of mutual fund schemes before the scheme ceases to exist. During this process, such units can be listed and traded on a recognized stock exchange, which may provide an exit route to investors. "The units of mutual fund schemes which are in the process of winding-up...shall be listed on recognized stock exchange, subject to compliance with listing formalities as stipulated by the stock exchange," Sebi said in a circular. However, pursuant to listing, trading on stock exchange mechanism will not be mandatory for investors. Rather, if they so desire, they may avail the optional channel to exit provided to them, it said. Initially, trading in units of such listed schemes that are in the process of winding up have to be in dematerialised form. Further, asset management companies (AMCs) need to enable transfer of such units which are held in form of 'statement of account' or unit certificates. Detailed operational modalities for trading and settlement of units of MF schemes that are in the process of winding up will be finalised by the stock exchanges where units of such schemes are being listed, in consultation with Sebi. The operational modalities need to include the mechanism for order placement, execution, payment and settlement as well as enabling bulk orders to be placed for trading in units. "Issue related to suspension of trading, declaration of date for determining the eligibility of unitholders etc in respect of payments to be made by the AMC as part of the winding up process," Sebi said. Further, disclosure to be made by AMC should include net asset value (NAV) on daily basis and scheme portfolio periodically, among others. The stock exchanges need to develop a mechanism along with registrar and share transfer agent (RTA) for trading and settlement of such units held in the form of statement of account or unit certificate, the circular said. The AMC, its sponsor, employees of AMC and trustees will not be permitted to transact (buy or sell) in the units of such schemes that are under the process of being wound up. The compliance of the same will be monitored both by the board of AMC and trustee, it said. The circular will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said. Sebi added that stock exchanges desirous of offering this facility need to submit the detailed operational modalities to the regulator within seven days.