Healthians is celebrating Mother's Month across 35 cities

This May, Healthians employees in 35 cities have taken it upon themselves to make mothers feel special.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:05 IST
Healthians - #HealthiansWaleMaaKoPyaarPahunchaenge. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): This May, Healthians employees in 35 cities have taken it upon themselves to make mothers feel special. They are offering complimentary support to sons and daughters who don't live with their mothers and want to surprise them or fulfill their wishes through their initiative #HealthiansWaleMaaKoPyaarPahunchaenge.

Users can share their requests and details via call or over WhatsApp on +91 9355146699, and the Healthians team will fulfill their Mother's Day request. Healthians has already delivered over 100 surprises to mothers and is still doing it because one day per year isn't enough to celebrate Mother's Day.

The initiative made a lot of people happy as they sent their love and wishes to their mothers from far off places. One daughter expressed her joy by saying, "Thank you so so much! She got the chocolates and the greeting card!!! It was a pleasant surprise for her... You made Mother's Day special during the lockdown." Healthians is currently operating in over 35 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, and is willing to send surprises and wishes to the mothers in all these cities. Let's celebrate mother's day with Healthians.

Healthians is India's largest doorstep health test provider, trusted by over 7,50,000 households. Founded in 2015, the company is driven by the vision to promote wellness among Indians, and its diagnostic and chronic management plans have proven to be instrumental in disease reversal, and add up to 10 healthy years to one's life. Healthians operates and manages a network of 16 plus labs and over 650 phlebotomists and has been able to create personalized health profiles of over 7.5 Lakh customers to offer them insights into their historic health data and predictive health trends.

The AI and algorithms that run over these profiles help users in monitoring and improving their lifestyle conditions using Healthians value-added services. Healthians serves over 35 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Through its proprietary concepts such as Health Karma, Health Tracker and AI-based reports Healthians bring the benefits of tech intuitiveness, helping its customers in living a better life

Founded in 2015 by Deepak Sahni, Healthians has disrupted the traditional B2B diagnostic model by creating a direct to consumer approach. The company aims to be the largest player in preventive and chronic health test services by offering better, convenient, affordable, faster, and reliable healthcare services. Healthians has raised over 120 crores in multiple rounds of funding from investors including cricketer Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Venture, Japan-based DG Incubation, and DG Daiwa Ventures, Kotak PE, Trifecta, Tokio Marine, and Singapore-based fund Mistletoe

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

