Left Menu
Development News Edition

MMRDA commences 2nd phase of setting up of additional 1,000-bed facility for COVID-19 patients

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:25 IST
MMRDA commences 2nd phase of setting up of additional 1,000-bed facility for COVID-19 patients

City town planning authority MMRDA on Wednesday said it has commenced the second phase of setting up of an additional 1,000-bed facility in BKC for COVID-19 patients. On May 18, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) handed over the first facility of 1,000 beds to city civic body BMC.

Last month, the authority announced that it has joined hands with Jupiter Hospital to set up a quarantine and isolation facility for non-critical COVID-19 patients at the BKC exhibition ground in wake of the rising number of cases in Mumbai. "After successfully completing phase-I of the makeshift COVID-19 hospital in BKC grounds, MMRDA has begun base work and ground levelling of phase-II comprising an additional 1,000-bed facility," the authority said in a statement.

Mumbai has, so far, reported over 22,000 coronavirus-positive cases and the death toll has crossed the 800 mark. "The second phase will have 100 beds with ICU facility, while the other 900 beds will be divided into oxygen and non-oxygen facility equally. The phase-II facility will be treating critical symptomatic patients," it said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Buses to ply from Thursday in AP, masks and Arogya Setu app mandatory for passengers

After over 50 days, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation APSRTC will resume intra-state services from May 21 maintaining adequate safety measures as part of the COVID-19 lockdown relaxation, a senior official of the RTC said ...

Ranvir Shorey-starrer 'Metro Park' to have 'quarantine' edition

Eros Now original series Metro Park is all set to roll out a special quarantine edition, wherein actors of the show, including Ranvir Shorey and Omi Vaidya, have shot episodes from home. The new edition of the series, written by Ajayan Venu...

Egypt to take 1% from public salaries due to coronavirus

Egypt will deduct 1 from public salaries for 12 months beginning on July 1 to offset with the economic repercussions of the coronavirus, the cabinet said on Wednesday.The tax will be imposed across all sectors of the economy, and 0.5 will a...

NIA arrests Hizbul terrorist in Parihar brothers murder case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the murder of Parihar brothers in November 2018, an official said on Wednesday. According to the NIA, the accused has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020