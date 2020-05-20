Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalpataru net profit dips over 92 pc to Rs 13 cr in Mar quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:48 IST
Kalpataru net profit dips over 92 pc to Rs 13 cr in Mar quarter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd's (KPTL) consolidated net profit dipped over 92 per cent to Rs 13 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 166 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, according to a statement by the company. Its total income stood at Rs 3,540 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 3,537 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2019-20, the company's consolidated net profit was Rs 390 crore as compared to Rs 487 crore in 2018-19. Its total income in 2019-20 was Rs 12,720 crore, compared with Rs 10,888 crore in 2018-19. Besides financial results, the board approved the proposal for issuance of secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 300 crore by the company in one or more tranches. The company's board also approved buyback of equity shares of a face value of Rs 2 each from the open market through the stock exchange mechanism at a maximum price of Rs 275 per equity share payable in cash, for an aggregate maximum amount of up to Rs 200 crore.

At the maximum buyback price and for the maximum buyback size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back would be about 72,72,727 equity shares (maximum buyback shares), which is about 4.70 per cent of the total number of paid-up equity shares of the company as on March 31, 2020. If the equity shares are bought back at a price below the maximum buyback price, the actual number of equity shares bought back could exceed the indicative maximum buyback shares (assuming full deployment of maximum buyback size) but will always be subject to the maximum buyback size and will also be not more than 25 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company as on March 31, 2020, it said.

The board also approved the formation of a buyback committee and delegated its powers to the committee to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in connection with the buyback. Currently, the promoters hold 54.37 per cent equity in the company that would increase to 57.05 per cent after the buyback of shares.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • KPTL

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 deaths in Delhi: Over 26 per cent of people of who died were in 50s

Over 26 per cent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the national capital were of people in the age bracket of 50-59 years, according to official figures. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of CO...

Delhi's autowallahs struggle to make ends meet despite relaxations in lockdown guidelines

After two months of lockdown, the auto-rickshaws are now finally back on Delhi roads since Tuesday after the Delhi Government granted permission for autos, buses and cabs to run during Lockdown 4.0. But despite the ease in restrictions, the...

Noida's commercial hub to reopen after 2 months, no entry for customers sans face mask

Shops in Noidas Sector&#160;18&#160;market&#160; the biggest in the city with around a thousand retail outlets will reopen from Thursday after two months when they remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adhering to the social-distanci...

Venezuela's Guaido says Iran fuel shipment ought to alarm Latin America

Irans fuel shipment to gasoline-starved Venezuela ought to alarm Latin America, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday, as five Iranian fuel tankers head towards the South American country. Both OPEC members are U.S. adv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020