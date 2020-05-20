Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trains to run from Jun 1 to have AC, non-AC coaches; booking from tomorrow 10 am: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:41 IST
Trains to run from Jun 1 to have AC, non-AC coaches; booking from tomorrow 10 am: Rlys

The Railways on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express. This is the second slew of special passenger services that marked the Railways graded restoration of its trains which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While in a statement issued earlier, the Railways had said that these trains will be fully non-air conditioned, on Wednesday it said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches. It said these trains will be "special trains run on the pattern of regular trains", covering tier 2 cities and also major state capitals like Mumbai, Kolkata.

Official said from now on, all such special trains will have both these classes to accommodate all classes of passengers.These include 17 Jan Shatabdi trains and five Duronto Express trains. It said the general (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting, meaning there will be no unreserved coach in these trains.

Fare shall be as normal, it said. But second seating(2S) fare shall be charged for General (GS) coaches being reserved. Seats will be provided to all passengers, the Railways said, adding these trains shall run from June 1 and booking will commence at 10 am on May 21. Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Railways said.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket-holders shall not be permitted to board the train, it said. No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued on board to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

Just like the 15 pairs of special trains being run on the Rajdhani routes, on these trains too face cover/mask and Aarogya Setu app will be compulsory and passengers have to reach the station 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of train. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel and those found symptomatic will get full refund, railways said.

All quotas in these trains have been restored and concessions will be given to only four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients.Passengers have also been asked to carry their own linen and only packed food items will be available in the panty cars on payment basis, the Railways said.  These special services shall be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and Special AC trains being run since May 12. Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice, it said.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ICMR mulling revision of recommendation to use HCQ for COVID-19 treatment

The apex health research body ICMR is mulling a revision of its recommendation to use hydroxychloroquine HCQ for treatment of COVID-19 patients after doubts were raised over the effectiveness of the drug. Asked if the government is planning...

Soccer-Spurs investigating Aurier for lockdown breach - report

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating Serge Aurier for a breach of social distancing rules after the defender posted a picture of himself with his barber on social media, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Ivory Coast international Aurier, 27, pu...

Nigeria doctors to strike over treatment by police during lockdown

Doctors in Nigerias commercial capital Lagos will go on strike from Wednesday evening because of what they describe as police harassment of health workers trying to move through the city to treat patients during a coronavirus curfew.The Nig...

Ireland expects scepticism in EU at UK Northern Ireland proposal

Britains proposal on Wednesday that its Brexit divorce deal would require no new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland will be met with scepticism by many in the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.There is going ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020