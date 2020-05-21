Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks retreat as recovery hopes dim

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:36 IST
London stocks retreat as recovery hopes dim
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London-listed stocks headed lower on Thursday as a plunge in Japanese exports dulled optimism around a speedy recovery from a coronavirus-induced economic slump, with investors also sifting through another mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports. The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.7%, taking the shine off strong gains earlier in the week as data showed Japan's April exports fell the most since the global financial crisis with the pandemic slamming demand for cars and industrial materials.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.4%, snapping a four-day winning streak. Real estate, financials, and consumer discretionary stocks were among the biggest drags on the index in morning trading. EasyJet Plc jumped 4.6% as it said it would restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the latest airline to plan for the return of European travel by making face masks mandatory onboard.

"There's a two-way pull in the market between the impact of the monetary stimulus and, at the same time, evidence of a catastrophic slowdown in the global economy," said Richard Dunbar, head of multi-asset research at Aberdeen Standard Investments. After rallying about 22% since late March on a raft of global stimulus and, more recently, the easing of coronavirus-induced shutdowns, the FTSE 100 is now only about 21% below its January record high.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc tumbled 14.7% to a two-month low after posting a slide in annual profits and announcing a plan to raise 1.01 billion pounds ($1.23 billion) to ride out the looming recession. Pets At Home declined 12.8% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after forecasting first-half pretax profit to be sharply lower than last year.

Car dealer Inchcape Plc fell 4.3% as it posted a slump in April revenue and said the global economic impact of the lockdowns would be felt until 2021.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's COVID-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, even as authorities sought to stem the traditional mass exodus at the end of the Muslim fasting month to limit the spread of the coronavirus.President...

Ruby Rose didn't like long working hours for 'Batwoman': report

Australian actor Ruby Roses surprise exit from The CW series Batwoman reportedly stemmed from her unhappiness over long working hours for the show. Rose announced on Wednesday that she has decided to leave the show after just one season, wh...

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has resumed production at its Aurangabad plant with reduced manpower and has also commenced work on its India 2.0 project at the Pune facility adhering to all necessary safety protocols amid t...

Patil accuses BJP of playing politics over COVID-19 crisis

With the BJP set to protest Maharashtra governments failure in combating COVID-19, state Minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi must not be agreeing to such an agitation, and accused the saffron party of pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020