Yotta's First Datacenter - NM1 - to be Asia's Largest Tier IV Data Center Certified by Uptime Institute (USA)

MUMBAI, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Infrastructure - a Hiranandani Group company - has announced that their first data center - Yotta NM1 - located in their Panvel Datacenter Park - has been awarded the highest certification for data center design - the Uptime Institute Tier IV Certification of Design Documents Certification (TCDD). At 8.2 Lakh sq.ft, 7200 racks and 50 MW power, Yotta NM1 has achieved the rare distinction of being among the largest data centers in the world and the largest in Asia, with this certification. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director - Hiranandani Group, said, "Yotta's vision is to deliver the best quality datacenter services to its customer and at the most reasonable costs. We made this possible via our group capabilities of real-estate ownership, execution acumen, power generation and distribution capabilities. The Uptime Institute Tier IV Certification of Design Documents award attests to our commitment to deliver state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to the nation to further the Digital India mission." With this certification, Yotta NM1 datacenter's design fulfills the Tier IV 'Fault-Tolerant' criteria, thereby assuring customers of the possibility of superior uptime and continued performance in the occurrence of a fault and its consequential impact. A fault tolerant data center facility and all the customer applications and workloads hosted there are capable of continuing to operate at full capacity despite a structural failure.

Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure, said, "Uptime Institute's Tier IV Certification of Design Documents is the equivalent to the Oscar Awards for the data center industry, and we are thrilled with this achievement! Since inception, we have committed to provide the highest quality of data center and associated tech services to our customers, and we are happy to deliver what we promised our customers at the onset. It was a grueling process that took over ten months to achieve. It demonstrates our relentless pursuit for innovation and is a testimony of our unparalleled commitment to our customers who look for nothing but the best. Having secured this initial design certification, we're now also moving forward immediately with the Uptime Institute Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) which is expected to be completed and earned over the next few weeks." "For the design for Yotta NM1 to achieve the Uptime Institute Tier IV Certification of Design Documents, while still keeping the space usage and overall costs at an optimized level, required an out of the box design approach. Yotta achieved this milestone by implementing truly unique and innovative design and engineering. This is most impressive,' said Martin McCarthy, Chairman and CEO, Uptime Institute. "We congratulate Yotta Infrastructure on this rare achievement, for not only the largest data center designs in India, but one of the largest Uptime Institute Tier IV Certification of Design Documents to be awarded worldwide-ever." Explaining the Fault Tolerant design of Yotta NM1, NK Jain, Chief Technical Advisor at Yotta Infrastructure, said, "Any single point of failure in power and cooling systems and various supporting systems including structural, civil, automation and others cannot bring down a customer's rack or other infrastructure at any point of time. Equally stringent are the criteria that even if there is an incident of fire at any place in the data center, full power and cooling should continue to the rack for at least one hour, even while fire may still be on." Uptime Institute's proprietary but freely available Tier Standard is the globally recognised standard for data center reliability and overall performance, with over 1,600 Certifications issued in over 98 countries around the globe, said Mustapha Louni, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa. "Tier IV site infrastructure builds on the capabilities of Tier III, adding the concept of Fault Tolerance. Tier IV Certification designates the highest level of availability, performance and resilience that a data center can achieve. It is designed to support mission-critical operations, where failure is not a option.' About Yotta Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group company, is a new-age Managed Data Center provider, and we understand that data is at the core of our lives. Yes, we operate the largest data center parks in India, but we really go well beyond that.

Yotta empowers enterprises to host, manage, secure, compute, access and analyze memories, decisions, ideas, entertainment, finances, communication and much more. Yotta caters to both wholesale and retail colocation markets. Besides hyper-scale Colocation solutions, Yotta also serves the vast Enterprise market - both domestic and international, which needs fully managed services and solutions. Hence, Yotta provides a complete range of Enterprise IT solutions to our customers under Yotta Tech portfolio. The services under this portfolio include Yotta Cloud (various types of IaaS - compute, storage, network, PaaS and industry-specific SaaS services), Private Cloud, Federated Cloud, IT Management, IT Security, Network and Connectivity including Inter-DC metro fiber network and AI / IoT enabled services & solutions.

For more information, visit www.yotta.com About Uptime Institute Uptime Institute is the IT industry's most trusted and recognized Global Authority for the proper design, construction and operation of data centers - the backbone of the digital economy. For over 25 years, Uptime Institute has provided clients with knowledge, insight, and risk mitigation to assure their digital infrastructure can perform at a level consistent with business needs across a wide array of operating conditions. Uptime Institute helps organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute has become the de facto standard for data center reliability, sustainability and efficiency. Today, thousands of companies in every corner of the world rely on Uptime Institute to enable their digital-centric business success.