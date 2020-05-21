SIS, Bet365 team up on esports betting

United Kingdom's Bet365 sportsbook and Sports Information Solutions are teaming up to provide a streamlined esports betting service. SIS Competitive Games is focused on esports betting. The combined effort is geared toward giving bettors live-streamed events, commentary, varied markets on esports and the opportunity to place live wagers on head-to-head matches.

"SIS competitive gaming is designed specifically to appeal to existing sports bettors in a format that is familiar, and with fast paced action that allows multiple betting opportunities. Quality and integrity that has been built into the product from inception," said Paul Witten, SIS product director. --Field Level Media