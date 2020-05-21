Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala & 4 Middle Eastern nations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:48 IST
IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala & 4 Middle Eastern nations
India's largest carrier IndiGo Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo on Thursday said it would be operating 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and four countries in the Middle East to bring back Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Adhering to all precautionary measures, the flights will be operated between Kerala and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat," the airline said in a press release.

IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines, the budget carrier said. India has been under lockdown since March 25. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since then. Earlier this week, the Modi government announced it would restart domestic commercial passenger flights in a calibrated manner from May 25.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: "We are grateful for the approval to operate flights to four countries to bring back our fellow citizens, who are either stranded due to suspension of operations or have registered to fly back owing to the economic landscape."

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK plans codeword scheme to tackle rise in domestic abuse in lockdown

Domestic abuse victims will be able to seek help by giving a codeword to shop staff under a British scheme announced on Thursday to tackle a rise in abuse under coronavirus lockdowns.With helplines reporting a surge in calls, the scheme aim...

Kudlow says no need for more unemployment aid even as election looms

U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday dismissed the idea of extending unemployment benefits even as he acknowledged that nations unemployment rate could still be in double digits when American vote in November.Kudlow, i...

Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station

An armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station Thursday before being killed by security forces, officials said. The US Navy said the security team neutralized an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on rising U.S.-China tensions, recovery worries

Wall Streets main indexes eased on Thursday from more than two-month highs hit in the previous session, as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and concerns about a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump hit sentiment. President Donald Trump s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020