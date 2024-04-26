Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls for air defense systems as allies meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called for additional air defense systems to be sent to Kyiv to help protect against Russian strikes, adding that a pause in U.S. funding had helped Moscow seize the initiative.

"This year, Russian jets (have) already used more than 9,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine and we need the ability to shoot down the air combat aircraft so that they do not approach our positions and borders," Zelenskiy said at the start of a virtual meeting led by the United States on helping arm Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting would focus on Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The meeting comes days after Congress emerged from a half-year of deadlock to approve a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. President Joe Biden's administration quickly announced $1 billion in artillery, air defenses and other hardware would soon be heading to Ukrainian front lines. "While we were waiting for a decision on the American support, the Russian army managed to seize the initiative on the battlefield," Zelenskiy said.

"We can still now, not only stabilize the front, but also move forward achieving our Ukrainian goals in the war," he added. The United States hopes its new deliveries of weaponry will help

Ukraine rebuild defenses and refit its forces as it recovers from a gap in U.S. assistance, but it does not expect Kyiv to launch large-scale offensive operations against Russian forces in the near term.

The influx of weapons could improve Kyiv's chances of averting a major Russian breakthrough in the east, just over two years since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, military analysts say. But it remains unclear how much pressure Kyiv can apply on Russia after months of rationing artillery as its stocks ran low. Kyiv also faces manpower shortages on the battlefield and questions linger over the strength of its fortifications along a sprawling, 1,000-km (621-mile) front line.

