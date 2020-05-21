Left Menu
McLaren expanding esports program with Veloce Esports

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:12 IST
McLaren Racing is expanding its esports program, announcing a new partnership with London-based Veloce Esports on Thursday. Veloce will manage and develop McLaren's sim racing team, with an emphasis on event success, gamer development and international positioning.

The sides also will partner to create an academy, with the goal of deveolping a "staircase of talent" that could lead to full-time spots with McLaren. "We are delighted to begin this new partnership with Veloce Esports with our clear focus on continuing to engage a new, younger generation of motorsports fans," McLaren managing director of sales and marketing Mark Waller said in a statement. "Joining forces with an ambitious and forward-thinking company in Veloce is the next significant step to build on the great progress we have already made in the esports category over the last few years."

Jack Clark, co-founder and CCO of Veloce added in a statement, "We share a passion for competition and innovation, and I know this partnership will establish the ultimate destination for fans to interact and a unique space for the best gaming talent in the world to compete as a team. We are incredibly proud and look forward to building a full-scale esports ecosystem with McLaren." As part of the partnership, Benjamin "Tiametmarduk" Daly will support the McLaren esports team in 2020 as an ambassador for the Shadow Project.

McLaren entered the esports world in 2017, with the Shadow Project debuting in 2018. --Field Level Media

