Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Various church factions in Kerala on Friday urged the people to go and vote for those supporting secularism and democracy in the general elections in the southern state.

Voting commenced in all 20 Lok Sabha seats of the state at 7 am today.

Archbishop Raphael Thattil of the influential Syro-Malabar Church, after casting his vote, said the church wants everyone to live peacefully in the country.

Malankara Orthodox Syrian church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III said the elections will help elect a new government for the betterment of the country.

Thrissur Archbishop and CBCI president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath said he was devastated after witnessing the situation in Manipur and said people will vote for those who support secularism and democracy.

''We are hurt when we see others get hurt. I saw the situation in Manipur. I saw the situation faced by the people there. I have personally asked the government and the union home minister to intervene in the matter,'' Thazhath told the media.

He urged the people to vote for those who support secularism and democracy in the country.

The influential Latin church said people were excited to exercise their right to vote in Kerala.

''Let every citizen exercise their right to vote and a good government come to power,'' Latin Archdiocese Vicar General Fr. Eugene Perera told the media.

All the political parties in the state were trying to cosy up to the church, which has a pretty much influential electorate in the state.

''The specialty of our country is that people from various religions live together in a peaceful manner. We want everyone here to continue living peacefully, have equal rights and feel safe and secure,'' Thattil said.

The voting will conclude at 6 pm and the results will be out on June 4.

