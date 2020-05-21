Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kudlow says the U.S.-China trade deal is 'intact'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:20 IST
Kudlow says the U.S.-China trade deal is 'intact'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal is "intact" despite Chinese purchases of U.S. goods that are running behind schedule due to coronavirus shutdowns and there will be no renegotiation of it.

Kudlow told a Washington Post live webcast interview that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "have reported to the president that the deal is intact and China has every intention of implementing it."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Century-old Christian graveyard, homes in Pakistan's Punjab demolished, grabbed

Houses and a graveyard belonging to the Christian community in Khanewal district of Punjab province in Pakistan were destroyed and grabbed by a politician belonging to Prime Minister Imran Khans Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI. Accordi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on U.S.-China tensions; oil rises to 2-1/2-month high

Global equities slid on Thursday on concerns about the long-term impact of the new coronavirus and renewed U.S.-China tensions, though oil markets ignored those worries and marched to a 2-12 month highs. Bourses in London, Paris and Frankfu...

Arrange trains, buses to ensure no migrant worker walks home: KCR to officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday directed officials to arrange trains and buses to ensure that no migrant worker has to walk back to his native place. He asked the chief secretary to arrange trains for migrant worke...

U.S. State Dept warns China over new Hong Kong security law

The United States on Thursday warned China against imposing a new national security legislation on Hong Kong, saying a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the territorys special status, State Departme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020