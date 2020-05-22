Luxury stocks hammered as Chinese trade fears hit Europe

Luxury stocks hammered as Chinese trade fears hit EuropeReuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:06 IST
European shares fell on Friday as a deterioration in U.S.-China ties compounded fears of a slower recovery from the economic damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beijing on Thursday planned to impose a new security law in Hong Kong, drawing a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly". The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.6% by 0716 GMT, with Asia-exposed stocks such as HSBC Holdings Plc tumbling 5.5% and Prudential Plc falling 8.4%.
UK's FTSE 100 lagged its European peers with a 2% drop. Luxury goods makers including LVMH and Kering SA , who draw a major part of their revenue from China, fell more than 2%.
Shares in France's Renault SA slid 4.3% after Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he had not signed off on a 5 billion euros ($5.47 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help the company cope with the pandemic fallout.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- China
- European
- FTSE
- Bruno Le Maire
- Beijing
- Hong Kong
- Washington
- Asia
- UK
- France
- LVMH
ALSO READ
Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks get China trade relief, US bonds face debt deluge
10 poachers arrested for killing Asiatic black bear in Meghalaya
Pompeo delays Hong Kong report to see if China acts to 'further undermine' autonomy
Huawei Launches New 5G-Powered Wi-Fi 6 Products in Asia Pacific