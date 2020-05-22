Left Menu
Alembic Pharma Q4 net profit up 81 pc at Rs 224.63 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:52 IST
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 81.15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 224.63 crore for March quarter mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 124 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,206.83 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 926.95 crore for the same period year ago, it added. For the fiscal year 2019-20, the company posted a net profit of Rs 828.82 crore as against Rs 584.37 crore for 2018-19, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the fiscal ended March 2020 stood at Rs 4,605.75 crore. It was Rs 3,934.68 crore for FY19, it added. Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 897.50 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.02 per cent over previous close.

