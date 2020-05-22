Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Industries shares pare early gains; close nearly 1 pc lower

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:55 IST
Reliance Industries shares pare early gains; close nearly 1 pc lower

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday erased all its early gains and closed the trade nearly 1 per cent lower. In early trade, shares of the country's most-valued firm had gained 1.28 per cent to Rs 1,458.50 on the BSE. But, later, the gains fizzled out and it closed at Rs 1,431.60, 0.59 per cent lower.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also, it closed lower by 0.57 per cent at Rs 1,433 after rising 1.16 per cent to Rs 1,458 in early trading. Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to the US-based private equity giant KKR for Rs 11,367 crore, the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined Rs 78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to help it pare debt.

This is KKR's largest investment in Asia. "This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. This is KKR's largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a statement.

The deal follows Facebook picking up a 9.99 per cent stake in the firm, housing India's youngest but largest telecom company, on April 22 for Rs 43,574 crore. Within days of that deal, Silver Lake, the world's largest tech investor, bought a 1.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,665.75 crore.

On May 8, the US-based Vista Equity Partners bought 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore. On May 17, global equity firm General Atlantic picked up 1.34 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 6,598.38 crore..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...

Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmys and undoubtedly it was beautifully produc...

Sonia attacks BJP-led government, says Rs 20-lakh crore package a cruel joke, no exit strategy from lockdown

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made a strong attack on the BJP-led government over its handling of the situation created by coronavirus, saying it has no exit strategy from lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement Rs ...

CDC invests over $64 million to strengthen Ethiopia’s health infrastructure

CDC Ethiopia has invested more than 64 million to build the capacity of Ethiopias laboratories and health facilities to strengthen the countrys public health infrastructure over the past two decades. Ethiopian Public Health Institute EPHI a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020