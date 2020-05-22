Central Warehouse Corporation hands over Rs 35.77 crore to Ram Vilas Paswan

The Central Warehouse Corporation (CWC) achieved the highest ever turnover of about Rs.1710 Crore during 2019-20. The Managing Director of CWC, Shri Arun Kumar Shrivastava handed over the Dividend Cheque of Rs 35.77 crore to the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan here today in the presence of Secretary, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Sudhanshu Pandey and other senior officers of the Ministry and CWC. Shri Paswan commended CWC for its good performance.

CWC has declared an interim dividend for the year 2019-20@95.53% of its paid-up capital as against 72.20% last year. Out of total dividend of Rs 64.98 crore, the Government of India share is Rs 35.77 crore as 55% equity is held by the Government of India. The final dividend for the year 2019-20 shall be declared in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)