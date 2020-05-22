Left Menu
Central Warehouse Corporation hands over Rs 35.77 crore to Ram Vilas Paswan

CWC has declared an interim dividend for the year 2019-20@95.53% of its paid-up capital as against 72.20% last year.

Updated: 22-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:24 IST
The final dividend for the year 2019-20 shall be declared in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. Image Credit: Twitter(@irvpaswan)

The Central Warehouse Corporation (CWC) achieved the highest ever turnover of about Rs.1710 Crore during 2019-20. The Managing Director of CWC, Shri Arun Kumar Shrivastava handed over the Dividend Cheque of Rs 35.77 crore to the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan here today in the presence of Secretary, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Sudhanshu Pandey and other senior officers of the Ministry and CWC. Shri Paswan commended CWC for its good performance.

CWC has declared an interim dividend for the year 2019-20@95.53% of its paid-up capital as against 72.20% last year. Out of total dividend of Rs 64.98 crore, the Government of India share is Rs 35.77 crore as 55% equity is held by the Government of India. The final dividend for the year 2019-20 shall be declared in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

