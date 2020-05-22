Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oberoi Group rolls out enhanced health, safety programme across all hotels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:20 IST
Oberoi Group rolls out enhanced health, safety programme across all hotels

Hospitality firm The Oberoi Group on Friday said it has rolled out an enhanced health and safety programme at all Oberoi and Trident hotels for its guests and employees in the wake of COVID-19. The health and safety standards and procedures will be supervised by dedicated hygiene and safety managers at each hotel, as well as by senior members of the hotel management team, Oberoi Group said in a statement.

The Oberoi Group has also collaborated with Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services to validate and review their programme, it added. Bureau Veritas will also undertake various virtual and in-person training sessions to supervise the implementation of the hygiene and safety standards at Oberoi and Trident hotels, it added.

"At The Oberoi Group, we have always prioritised the health and safety of our guests and colleagues and have been working relentlessly to welcome guests back at our hotels," The Oberoi Group MD and CEO Vikram Oberoi said. It is imperative for the group to take extraordinary measures to ensure the wellbeing of its guests, and its people, he added. "Every effort will be made to ensure our award winning hotels continue to be the safest and most desirable option for our guests and our employees," Oberoi said.

Food and beverage at Oberoi and Trident hotels are prepared under impeccably hygienic environments. Restaurants across Oberoi properties ensure safe distancing with necessary safety precautions without diminishing the dining experience of guests, the statement said. Hotels will additionally ensure their fleet of hotel-owned and operated cars are thoroughly sanitised before and after each trip, it added.

The hotels will use technology to minimize contact, whether it is for guests checking in or checking out or for dining at the restaurants or in their rooms, the statement said. Founded in 1934, The Oberoi Group operates 33 hotels, two Nile Cruisers and a Motor Vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand delays data law by a year as pandemic stalls preparations

Thailand has given businesses another year to comply with a new personal data protection law due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their preparations. The Personal Data Protection Act became law in May last year with a one-year tra...

Beckenbauer to attend Bayern's clash with Eintracht

Franz Beckenbauer has been invited to watch Bayern Munichs behind-closed-doors home match against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend, he said on Friday. Im leaving my house for the first time in a long time, 74-year-old Beckenbauer told Germ...

Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia stabilised

President Vladimir Putin said Friday the coronavirus outbreak in Russia has begun to abate, creating a positive environment for easing restrictions, as officials defended the countrys data on deaths against claims they were being under-repo...

34 dead as Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 34 people have died when a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said. Flight PK-8303 fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020