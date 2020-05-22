Oberoi Group rolls out enhanced health, safety programme across all hotels

Hospitality firm The Oberoi Group on Friday said it has rolled out an enhanced health and safety programme at all Oberoi and Trident hotels for its guests and employees in the wake of COVID-19. The health and safety standards and procedures will be supervised by dedicated hygiene and safety managers at each hotel, as well as by senior members of the hotel management team, Oberoi Group said in a statement.

The Oberoi Group has also collaborated with Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services to validate and review their programme, it added. Bureau Veritas will also undertake various virtual and in-person training sessions to supervise the implementation of the hygiene and safety standards at Oberoi and Trident hotels, it added.

"At The Oberoi Group, we have always prioritised the health and safety of our guests and colleagues and have been working relentlessly to welcome guests back at our hotels," The Oberoi Group MD and CEO Vikram Oberoi said. It is imperative for the group to take extraordinary measures to ensure the wellbeing of its guests, and its people, he added. "Every effort will be made to ensure our award winning hotels continue to be the safest and most desirable option for our guests and our employees," Oberoi said.

Food and beverage at Oberoi and Trident hotels are prepared under impeccably hygienic environments. Restaurants across Oberoi properties ensure safe distancing with necessary safety precautions without diminishing the dining experience of guests, the statement said. Hotels will additionally ensure their fleet of hotel-owned and operated cars are thoroughly sanitised before and after each trip, it added.

The hotels will use technology to minimize contact, whether it is for guests checking in or checking out or for dining at the restaurants or in their rooms, the statement said. Founded in 1934, The Oberoi Group operates 33 hotels, two Nile Cruisers and a Motor Vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.