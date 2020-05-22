Left Menu
COVID 19: Natco Pharma supports Columbia University trials for CQ tablets to prevent infections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:18 IST
Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday said it will support a clinical trial conducted by Columbia University, New York to determine the effectiveness of Chloroquine Phosphate in treatment of COVID-19. The company through its marketing partner in the US, Rising Pharmaceuticals will donate Chloroquine Phosphate (CQ) tablets to support the Phase 2 of a clinical trial at Columbia University, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing. "The trial aims to determine the effectiveness of CQ in preventing COVID-19 infection in healthcare workers with moderate to high risk of exposure to the virus," it said.

Recently, NATCO had donated CQ tablets to a global clinical trial conducted by the CROWN(COVID-19 Research Outcomes Worldwide Network) Collaborative at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The company said researchers at Columbia University are conducting this critical study to assess CQ as prophylaxis against COVID-19 in healthcare workers. The Phase 2 trial will enrol 350 volunteers who work in direct patient care roles at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and who have contact with patients, who may have COVID-19 infection.

NATCO has been supplying CQ tablets, a USFDA approved drug, through its marketing partner to the US since 2011. Columbia University is renowned across the world for its expertise in conducting well designed clinical trials and NATCO is glad to work with them on this path-breaking trial, the company said..

