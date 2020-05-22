CWC pays Rs 35.77 cr dividend to govt

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Central Warehouse Corporation (CWC) on Friday handed over Rs 35.77 crore dividend cheque to Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. CWC achieved the highest ever turnover of about Rs 1,710 crore during 2019-20 fiscal year.

The company's Managing Director Arun Kumar Shrivasatava handed over the dividend cheque of Rs 35.77 crore to the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, an official statement said. CWC has declared interim dividend for 2019-20 at 95.53 per cent of its paid-up capital as against 72.20 per cent in the previous year.

Out of total dividend of Rs 64.98 crore, the Government of India share is Rs 35.77 crore as 55 per cent equity is held by the Centre. The final dividend for the year 2019-20 would be declared in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.