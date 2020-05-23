Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt looks at dedicated NCLT benches for insolvency, Companies Act-related matters

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:01 IST
Govt looks at dedicated NCLT benches for insolvency, Companies Act-related matters

In view of a huge backlog of cases at the NCLT, the government will start identifying benches to specifically deal with insolvency and Companies Act-related matters, an official in the corporate affairs ministry said on Saturday. In this regard, the ministry will start with the NCLT benches of Delhi and Mumbai, where more than half of the country's incorporated firms are registered, K V R Murty, joint secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said while addressing an ASSOCHAM webinar on 'Regulators' Web-Confluence on Corporate Restructuring, M&As and Joint Venture'.

"What is leading to the lag in timelines in India is the extraordinary burden that the NCLT is faced with the IBC cases, because of which there have been reports that Companies Act matters are taking longer," he said. Murty further said that the government is increasing the bench strengths of the tribunals for faster disposal of matters. Among other measures, he said "we are also looking at options where we could identify benches specifically for IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code)and Companies Act-related matters”. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs "will begin identifying the benches initially in Delhi and Mumbai where more than half of the incorporated companies in India are registered". So, these are the focus cities to begin with and the government would like to expand the capability and capacity of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to handle high volume of cases, the joint secretary said.

The focus will also be on having dedicated benches so that matters get listed and heard faster, he added. Further, he said, this combined with expanding the classes or the coverage of companies which can be handled through the fast-track mechanism is the way to go forward.

"If industry bodies could come up with some kind of white paper, self-contained comprehensive proposal to us also indicating therein as to what is happening across various jurisdictions, that will be a big help and it will cut down the timelines on formulating the suitable framework," Murty explained. Recently, the government had legislated changes to the insolvency code to fast-track processing of cases where a restructuring plan has been agreed in advance between the company and its creditors following the pause in bankruptcy resolutions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are approved by Parliament, this pre-packaged insolvency procedure will help ease the burden on bankruptcy courts..

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gaza reports first coronavirus death

Gaza, May 23 SputnikANI Gaza strip has reported its first coronavirus death, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday.A 77-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in a hospital in the Rafah Border Crossing, she had r...

UP govt allows sale of high-end liquor brands in shopping malls

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the sale of some types of liquor in malls, an official said on Saturday. The Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Excise Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor Rules, 202...

Business brief

Town planning authority MMRDA on Saturday said it has received its&#160;first railroad mover RRM machine used for shunting metro cars.&#160; This machine, which&#160;can move on road as well as rail tracks,&#160;would be used to line up and...

44 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, tally 216

Chhattisgarh continued to see increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 44 persons, including a woman junior doctor at a government hospital, testing positive, health officials said. It was the biggest single-day increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020