Adityanath highlights opportunities, resources available for investors in state

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:37 IST
Adityanath was reviewing the presentation of 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum' at his official residence on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted the opportunities and resources available for investors in the state and stressed on the need for an action plan to make another IT hub near Jewar. Adityanath was reviewing the presentation of 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum' at his official residence on Saturday. He said, "Our investment policies in different sectors are the best. We are also making necessary changes according to the situation arising after the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis." The state government is providing 24 hours of electricity and land pool is available as per investors convenience, the chief minister said.

He also assured investors on law and order front, saying the safety of the industry is his "guarantee". "We will have the maximum number of expressways in the country in the coming days. Along with the better air connectivity, we have a metro for a pleasant and safe journey. In the coming days, there will be metro connectivity in other major cities. The nation and the world will connect with Jewar Airport from Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said. The UP chief minister said the state with the largest population is the most endowed as far as human resource is concerned. There is no market bigger than Uttar Pradesh, he said adding that apart from the population of more than 23 crores, half of Bihar and Nepal depend on UP for their economic, educational and medical needs. "People of Bihar come to Gorakhpur and Varanasi for these needs. Many people from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand come to Allahabad and people from Madhya Pradesh come to Agra." He said that world-class IITs, polytechnics, ITIs provide lakhs of skilled human resources every year. "All these things have to be communicated to investors. Make policy according to the need of investors and also prepare an action plan to make another IT hub near Jewar. Do not make a policy keeping in mind Noida as the centre, but the entire state, so that entire UP can develop," he said.

