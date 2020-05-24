First fuel tanker from Iranian flotilla reaches Venezuela's economic zone -data

First fuel tanker from Iranian flotilla reaches Venezuela's economic zone -dataReuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 05:24 IST
The first tanker from a flotilla of five Iranian fuel cargoes reached Venezuela's exclusive economic zone on Saturday, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon.
The shipments, which caused a diplomatic standoff with the U.S. government as both Iran and Venezuela are under sanctions, aim to ease the South American nation's acute gasoline shortage.
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- Iranian
- South American