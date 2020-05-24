Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow higher workforce for factories in green, amber zones to meet rising demand: Parle Products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:33 IST
Allow higher workforce for factories in green, amber zones to meet rising demand: Parle Products

Restrictions on number of workers in factories located in green and amber zones, specially for food products companies, need to be relaxed as meeting demand will become difficult and can lead to scarcity, according to a senior official of biscuits major Parle Products. With availability of labour still a challenge due to large scale migration in the wake of coronavirus induced lockdown, the government must give relaxation to food firms to even use up to 100 per cent workforce in factories which are not in containment or red zones under strict standard operating procedures, said Parle Products Senior Category Head Mayank Shah.

"On one front migrant labour is not available. In some zones, like green and amber zones labour is not an issue. The issue there is the government diktat of not using more than 50 per cent workforce," Shah told PTI. Stating that many companies are unable to ramp up capacity in factories in green and amber zones due to the labour restriction of 50 per cent, he said,"While that is perfectly fine and we have no issue with that, what we are requesting the government is at least in food industry start giving a little bit of relaxation there because we are a labour intensive industry." Underlining the significance of the issue, Shah said,"With labour restriction of 50 per cent we are operating at around 60-65 per cent of our production capacity. We will continue working on that as beyond this we won't be able to make it more efficient because we are labour intensive." He further said,"Then that would have a direct impact on availability of food in market. If you don't allow us to operate at 80, 90 or 100 per cent of our capacity, you will not find products as on one side demand has gone up. We are seeing that in many categories." Citing Parle Products' own case he said,"Even for us the products that are available in the market are hand to mouth. You will find a product in the morning and by mid-day or evening it is over. There should be enough production happening so that at no point in time there is scarcity of product in the market." He said food products companies through industry chamber CII have "requested the government that in zones which are not containment or red zones, give relaxation to companies to operate with higher labour force." Shah also said supply chain issues that were prevalent in the beginning of the lockdown have been sorted out.

"The only challenge ahead of the entire industry today is that of labour. The migrant labours who have gone back to their villages is the only challenge...We are a labour intensive industry and we have a sizeable amount of migrant labour in our workforce," he said. The matter is not restricted just to the company but it also affects "our distributors, who also employ migrant labours", Shah said.

In terms of permission and government approvals, and transportation through trucks there are no issues at present, he added..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown. The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permission from...

RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus

The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Dr. Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospit...

Investment via P-notes up at Rs 57,100 cr till April

Investments through participatory notes P-notes in the domestic capital market increased to Rs 57,100 crore&#160;as of April 30 after falling to over 15-year low at the end of the preceding month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign po...

'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production in New Zealand

A sequel to James Camerons sci-fi movie blockbuster Avatar will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020