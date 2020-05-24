Goa air traveler SOP poor, will agitate if not changed: GFP

The Goa Forward Party on Sunday said the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Pramod Sawant government for air passengers set to arrive in the state was "loose" and that it should be changed immediately. GFP chief Vijay Sardesai said the SOP allowed people to fly into the state freely, in the process risking a spike in COVID-19 cases, adding that his party would agitate if it was not changed by Monday.

At least 15 flights are scheduled to arrive at the Goa International Airport in Dabolim in South Goa on Monday. Sardesai said the demand of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate for air travelers arriving in the state should be looked at seriously.

"The SOP is a recipe for (coronavirus) community transmission. We will agitate if it is not changed by Monday," the GFP MLA added..