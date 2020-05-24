Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:06 IST
IHCL to provide meals to healthcare providers, migrant workers in Mumbai, Bengaluru for another month

Tata Group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Sunday said it will continue to provide meals to healthcare providers and migrant workers affected by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai and Bengaluru for another month. "As the country began its fight against the pandemic, the medical community quickly came to the fore as the true heroes of the crisis. With the resultant lockdown, IHCL committed itself to providing meals for doctors, healthcare workers and migrant workers," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal told PTI.

Now, after nearly 16 lakh meals have been distributed, IHCL has decided to continue offering the initiative in Mumbai and Bengaluru for another month, he added. "Our decision was based on popular requests from the medical fraternity and our continuing strong relationship with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," Chhatwal said.

This effort wouldn't be possible without the support of the Tata Group companies who in true Tata spirit came together to enable IHCL to continue providing this service, he added. "We are deeply grateful to the medical community for their sacrifice and dedication during these challenging times," Chhatwal said.

Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT), created by IHCL in 2008, has been distributing the meals to medical staff in key hospitals/COVID-19 centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi, IHCL said. IHCL has delivered over 16.5 lakh meals to healthcare providers and migrant workers in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Agra till today, the company said in a statement.

Apart from this, 11 IHCL hotels across the country are offering rooms to the medical fraternity during these challenging times, IHCL said. Moreover, 38 other IHCL branded hotels are being used for quarantine purposes for guests which includes those who have returned through repatriation flights, it added.

