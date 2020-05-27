Left Menu
NCLT approves IL&FS stake sale in GIFTCL to Gujarat govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:08 IST
The National Company Law Tribunal has approved crisis-hit IL&FS to selling its stake in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company (GIFTCL) to the Gujarat government. IL&FS has 50 per cent stake in GIFTC.

The Gujarat government has agreed to pay a positive equity value of 100 per cent of the IL&FS stake in GIFTCL, by which, the positive equity value of over Rs 32.70 crore will come to IL&FS, according to an NCLT order. The order said that IL&FS had sought that an amount of Rs 61.84 lakh is excluded as resolution process costs incurred for meeting various expenditures, other applicable taxes from the sale proceeds of the applicant's shareholding in GIFTCL to the Gujarat government. The NCLT also permitted IL&FS to withdraw a sum of Rs 3 crore from the escrow account opened to keep sale consideration for meeting the additional process resolution costs that may arise, after approval by the Board of Directors appointed by the tribunal.

"In view of the relief sought by the applicant, this bench hereby approved that sale of shares of GIFTCL held by IL&FS to Governor of State of Gujarat/Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited shall be free and clear from all encumbrances, liens, security interest and third party claims (including any statutory or tax claims) upon receipt of sale consideration from GUDC," it said. That sale consideration payable to IL&FS excluding resolution process costs will be credited into a designated Escrow Account intimated by the applicant and such funds will be maintained as interest bearing fixed deposits, the order added.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had permitted green entities to continue in accordance with the resolution framework subject to the supervision of the Justice (Retd.) D K Jain. Since GIFTCL has been classified as a "Green" entity, IL&FS commenced the resolution process of GIFTCL.

