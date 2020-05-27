Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 10 lakh migrants ferried from Maha by special trains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:03 IST
Nearly 10 lakh migrants ferried from Maha by special trains

Amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, a total of 9.82 lakh migrant workers have been transported to their home states from Maharashtra till now by 696 Shramik Special' trains, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. Most of these trains were operated by the Railways for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

An official statement quoted Deshmukh as saying that 374 trains were sent to Uttar Pradesh, while 169, 33, 30, 6 and 13 services were operated for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Odisha, respectively. To Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, 15, 33 and 6 trains were plied, respectively, he added.

Deshmukh said that from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Panvel railway stations, 111, 112 and 42 trains, respectively, ferried migrant workers to their native states. Among other stations, from Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nagpur, 52, 58, 28, 69, 12, 23 and 14 trains were operated, he added.

In all, so far 9.82 lakh stranded migrant workers have been ferried to their home states from Maharashtra onboard these Shramik Special trains, which are being opearted in the country since early May, Deshmukh added. Trains were arranged from various stations in Maharashtra from Tuesday evening for taking migrant workers and other stranded people to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

These included a train carrying 1,547 migrants which left for Ajmer in Rajasthan from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in suburban Kurla at 9.10 am on Wednesday, he said. On Wednesday morning, there were huge crowds of migrant workers and others stranded people at the Sun City ground in neighbouring Palghar district and at LTT in Mumbai.

Earlier, around Tuesday midnight, hundreds of people gathered at Nagpada junction in south Mumbai, demanding that trains be arranged to take them to their native places. The crowd later dispersed following appeals from police and local leaders, another official said.

On Tuesday night, huge crowds of migrant labourers, including women and children, were seen outside major railway stations like CSMT in south Mumbai, LTT, Bandra, Borivali in the suburbs and Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to board the Shramik Special trains..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech weakness weighs on S&P 500, Nasdaq

A selloff in technology stocks dragged on the SP 500 and Nasdaq on Wednesday, with investors also cautious about brewing U.S.-China tensions at a time when policymakers are attempting to revive the global economy from a coronavirus-driven s...

Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 bln bailout

German airline Lufthansas supervisory board on Wednesday rejected conditions imposed by Brussels on a proposed government bailout, casting fresh doubt on the 9 billion euro 9.9 billion rescue. The board, which had been expected to sign off ...

Brazil's anti-slavery rescuers resume raids after coronavirus halt

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, May 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - B razilian anti-slavery rescuers have carried out their first raid after a two-month freeze due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying coffee farms will be their main priori...

Man, two women run over by speeding vehicle in UP's Fatehpur

Three people, including two women, were killed while one person sustained critical injuries when a speeding four-wheeler ran over them on Wednesday here, police said. Station House Officer of Sultanpur Ghosh police station A K Mishra said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020