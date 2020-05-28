Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ujjivan Fin Services shares rally over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:13 IST
Ujjivan Fin Services shares rally over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services on Thursday zoomed over 8 per cent after the company reported over 79 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for March 2020 quarter. The scrip jumped 8.38 per cent to close at Rs 169.50 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 12.21 per cent to Rs 175.50.

On the NSE, it surged 7.70 per cent to settle at Rs 168.50. In terms of volume, 10.54 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 2 crore units were exchanged on the NSE.   Ujjivan Financial Services on Wednesday reported over 79 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77.43 crore in March 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.15 crore during the January-March period of 2019.

Its consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 805.20 crore as against Rs 590.01 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. For the full fiscal (2019-20), the company's net profit on a consolidated basis nearly doubled to Rs 298.66 crore from Rs 150.44 crore in the previous year. Total income for FY20 rose to Rs 2,969.37 crore from Rs 2,013.62 crore in 2018-19.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Home Credit India lays off 1800 employees

Consumer loan finance firm Home Credit India on Thursday said it has reduced its headcount by 1,800 employees due to slowdown caused by COVID-19 crisis. The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our life. It has im...

Delhi violence: Sufficient grounds for arresting 2 Pinjra Tod members, says court

There were sufficient grounds for arrest of two women&#160;women associated with Pinjra Tod group, a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi, a court here said on Wednesday while sending them to judicial custod...

Mumbai airport handles 52 flights on Day 4

The Mumbai airport on Thursday operated 52 flights, including 26 outbound services, catering to more than 5,500 passengers on the fourth day of resumption of domestic air services after a two-month break. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj I...

Noida DM invokes Olympic motto, says geographical position challenge in Covid battle

The geography of Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, poses challenges in the fight against Covid-19, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said Thursday, noting the inconvenience caused to people due to inter-state border regulation. Suhas said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020