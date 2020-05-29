Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inclusion of 23 Minor Forest Produce items and stipulation of MSP launched

This recommendation of additional items on 26 May 2020 is over and above the previous notification issued on May 1, 2020, in which the MSP revisions for the existing 50 MFPs were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:17 IST
Inclusion of 23 Minor Forest Produce items and stipulation of MSP launched
14 of the newly added items, otherwise agricultural produce, are not commercially grown in the North-Eastern part of India but are found to grow in the wild in forests. Image Credit: Twitter(@TribalAffairsIn)

Ministry of Tribal Affairs has announced Inclusion of 23 additional Minor Forest Produce (MFP) items and stipulation of their Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme titled "Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through Minimum Support Price (MSP) and development of value chain of MFP".

This decision enhancing the coverage from 50 to 73 items comes in view of the exceptional and very difficult circumstances currently prevailing in the country on account of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the potential of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs scheme to offer the much-needed support to the tribal MFP gatherers.

This recommendation of additional items on 26 May 2020 is over and above the previous notification issued on May 1, 2020, in which the MSP revisions for the existing 50 MFPs were announced. The increase across various items of Minor Forest Produce ranged from 16% to 66%. (in some cases such as Giloe, the increase has been up to 190%). The increase is also expected to provide an immediate and much-needed momentum to the procurement of Minor Tribal Produce across all States.

14 of the newly added items, otherwise agricultural produce, are not commercially grown in the North-Eastern part of India but are found to grow in the wild in forests. Hence, the Ministry has favourably considered to include these specific items as MFP items for the North-East.

Further following 9 items available in forest areas across India have also been included in this notification with Minimum Support Price :

Van Tulsi seeds (Ocimumgratissimum)

Van Jeera (Vernonia anthelmintica)

Tamarind Seed (Tamarindusindica)

Bamboo Brooms (Thysanolaena maxima

Dry Anola (Phyllnthusemblica) (Dry)

KachriBaheda (Terminalia bellerica)

KachriHarra (Terminalia chebula)

Seedlac (Kerria lacca)

The Ministry has provided flexibility to States to fix MSP upto 10% higher or lower than MSP declared by the Government. This notification is aimed to address several issues of exploitation by local traders, ensuring fair returns on their produce.

The Central Government had introduced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a select list of MFP through "Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce through Minimum Support price and development of Value Chain of MFP" Scheme in 2011 to provide a social safety net to these underprivileged forest dwellers and to aid in their empowerment.

TRIFED, as the apex national organisation involved in the improvement of the livelihood and empowerment of these tribal people, is the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme. The Scheme has been a resounding success in offering basic support to the tribal gatherers and has helped in improving their lives. 1,126 Vandhan Kendras have been set up as Tribal start-ups onboarding over 3.6 Lakhs beneficiaries. Many of these units have commenced production and started sales of their value-added products.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating - agencies

Russias foreign ministry said on Friday the situation in Libya was continuing to deteriorate and that a ceasefire there was in tatters, the RIA news agency reported.The ministrys spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said outside help to players in...

EU regulator promises speedy review of potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir

The European health regulator has vowed to conduct a speedy review of Gilead Sciences potential COVID-19 drug, remdesivir, but said it has not yet received an application from the U.S. drugmaker.The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Fri...

Williams considers selling F1 team after 13m pound loss

Williams revealed on Friday that they are considering selling the Formula One team after a multi-million pound drop in the companys financial results. The William Grand Prix Holdings group reported an adjusted loss of 13 million pound USD 1...

24k Pure Gold Plated Art by Artist Dhanraj Shelke can be a Good Diversification for an Investment Portfolio

KOLHAPUR, India, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- As art has no correlation to the stock market, inflation or pandemic, it means paintings can go up in value even when the market crashes or during any other crisis, making it a good diversificatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020