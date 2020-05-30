Left Menu
Centre to test tap water quality in all districts by Aug 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:34 IST
The consumer affairs ministry on Saturday said it plans to draw samples of tap water from all district headquarters and test them by August 15. However, it needs to be seen how the ministry will implement the project amid the COVID-19 situation. "The plan is to draw samples of tap water from all districts and complete the testing by August 15," the ministry said in a statement. Last year, the ministry had tested samples of tap water from 20 state capitals, apart from the national capital. It found the tap water not complying with quality norms in most states. Testing was conducted for organoleptic and physical tests, chemical tests, toxic substances, and bacteriological tests. Except for one or two parameters, the samples failed in all other quality norms, it added. Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had also written to state governments to ensure the supply of quality tap water to people.

