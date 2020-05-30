Govt blocks Dutch file sharing website WeTransfer

The government has ordered internet service providers to block computer file-sharing website WeTransfer due to security reasons. The order issued by the Department of Telecom on May 18 directed all ISP to block two download links on the Dutch website WeTransfer and also the entire website www.wetransfer.com. "The compliance be submitted immediately failing which shall inter-alia invite initiation of actions under licence conditions," the DoT order -- e-mailed to several ISPs -- said.

According to sources, the DoT has received a reference from the Ministry of Electronics and IT to block the website and two download links immediately. The exact reason for the blocking of the website could not be ascertained. However, an official on condition of anonymity said: "most probably due to security reasons".

Query sent to the DoT elicited no response.